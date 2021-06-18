GameCredits Trading Down 9% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. GameCredits has a market cap of $17.48 million and $299,746.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00436527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,798,299 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

