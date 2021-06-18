GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.24 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 1,138,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other GAN news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

