GenesisX Price Tops $0.0087 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. GenesisX has a market cap of $82,431.58 and $77.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 68.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,448,951 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.