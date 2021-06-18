Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,169,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,013. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

