Genpact (NYSE:G) versus Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Head-To-Head Review

Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Juhl Energy and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A Genpact 8.41% 20.88% 7.59%

Risk and Volatility

Juhl Energy has a beta of -2.98, meaning that its stock price is 398% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juhl Energy and Genpact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genpact $3.71 billion 2.27 $308.28 million $1.85 24.30

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Juhl Energy and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 1 3 0 2.75

Genpact has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.35%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Summary

Genpact beats Juhl Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company's finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides supply chain design, planning, inventory optimization, transportation and logistics management, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services; and sales and commercial services in the lead-to-quote, quote-to-order, and customer service areas. In addition, the company offers IT services, which include end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. It serves banking, capital market, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life science, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and service industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

