Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,243,000 after acquiring an additional 501,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of GPC opened at $122.88 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 361.42, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

