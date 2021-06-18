Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 231,895 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Delta Air Lines worth $511,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

