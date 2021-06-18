Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 236,588 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $525,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 433,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.