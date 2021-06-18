Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $454,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

