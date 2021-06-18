Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 118,949 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Dollar Tree worth $473,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.