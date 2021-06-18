Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 879,318 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Weyerhaeuser worth $542,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 351,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after acquiring an additional 854,081 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $34.04 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

