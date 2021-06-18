Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Tyson Foods worth $424,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of TSN opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.