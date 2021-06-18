Geode Capital Management LLC Has $488.45 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 112,805 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $488,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

NYSE FRC opened at $181.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

