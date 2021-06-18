Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $412,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $165.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.31. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.