Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 139,860 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $438,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

