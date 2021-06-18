GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $171,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.23 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

