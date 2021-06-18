GeoWealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $32.10 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06.

