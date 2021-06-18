GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

