GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $351,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth $123,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

PCG stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.