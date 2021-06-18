GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

