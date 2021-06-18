GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23,333.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $48.29 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $48.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48.

