GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Waste Management by 238.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

NYSE WM opened at $139.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.