GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,866.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIA opened at $90.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

