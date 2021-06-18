GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 330 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 178.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.27. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

