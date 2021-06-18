GeyserCoin (GSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $57,205.62 and $3.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,375.87 or 1.90208795 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,522,799 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

