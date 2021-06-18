Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) PT Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $821.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $471,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

