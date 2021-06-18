Glenview Trust Co Acquires New Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 156,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of ALXN opened at $179.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $183.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

