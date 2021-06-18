Glenview Trust Co Has $358,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 134.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,467,000 after buying an additional 5,386,058 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 114,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

