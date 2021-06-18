Glenview Trust Co Invests $249,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

