Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after buying an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.