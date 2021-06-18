Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,023 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $24,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 2,794,946 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.