GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of GoHealth stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 32,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,852. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

