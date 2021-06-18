Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,303. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

