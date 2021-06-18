Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.11. 12,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 926,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

