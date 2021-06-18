Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases $78,300.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub acquired 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.