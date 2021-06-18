Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 791,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $84,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $996,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. 1,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,905. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.60. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.90, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 7,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $825,210.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,753,314.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,033 shares of company stock worth $46,039,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

