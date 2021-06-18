Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 117,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

