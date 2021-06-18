Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $125,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPMT opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

