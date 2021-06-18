Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1,194.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

Shares of TT stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

