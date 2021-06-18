Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 84,442 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,442 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $6,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 232,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

