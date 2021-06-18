Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,060 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 96,741 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Associated Banc worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

