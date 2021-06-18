Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI opened at $93.19 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.