Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 129,000 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,184 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 94,125 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth $2,063,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

