Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GSBC opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $753.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

