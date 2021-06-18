Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Insider Michelle Mapes Sells 1,800 Shares

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.38. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

