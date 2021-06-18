Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 242,766 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 165,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $15,448,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

