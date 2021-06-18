Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 4.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $62.63.

