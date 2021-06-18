Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,415 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 8,091.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 94,269 shares during the period. BP PLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 127.6% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 309,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163,947. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

