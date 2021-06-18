Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 212.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 432,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,651,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $260.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

