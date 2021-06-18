Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 149,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,417. The company has a market cap of $427.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

